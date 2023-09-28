Home States Telangana

Lulu Group chairman praises the efforts of KCR, KTR

Yusuff Ali said that the Lulu Group has decided to invest in Telangana because of the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Published: 28th September 2023 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Lulu Group chairman praises the efforts of KCR and KTR

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao speaks during the inauguration of Lulu mall in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali on Wednesday disclosed that the group would invest Rs 3,500 crore in Telangana over the next three years.

Speaking after the inauguration of the first shopping mall of Lulu Group in Hyderabad, Yusuff Ali said: "We have committed to invest Rs 3,500 crore over the next three years in Telangana in shopping malls, mini-malls, agriculture, logistics, food and fish processing hubs".

He said that products from Telangana would be exported to other countries.

Yusuff Ali said that the Lulu Group has decided to invest in Telangana because of the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

"I first met Rama Rao at an international summit at Davos. He was working day and night to meet investors. Rama Rao is hardworking and a dedicated minister," Yusuff Ali said.

Thanking the Lulu Group chairman, Rama Rao said that the group had 270 hypermarkets and has expanded its operations in 25 countries.

"This investment of Rs 3,500 crore by the Lulu Group will create employment opportunities for the youth in the State. Poultry and fish farmers will get remunerative price. I thank the Group for its decision to invest in the State and the generosity and kindness of Yusuff Ali. I hope that Lulu Group will invest more than Rs 3,500 crore," Rama Rao said.

The newly inaugurated Lulu shopping mall in Kukatpally near JNTU in Hyderabad is spread over five lakh sqft.

The group invested Rs 300 crore for the mall, which will have over 75 local and international brands, a multiplex, multi-cuisine food court and an entertainment centre for kids.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yusuff Ali LuLu Mall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp