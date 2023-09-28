Singareni Collieries Company Limited trade union polls on Oct 28

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Elections for the recognised trade union of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), considered as a mini-battle before the Assembly polls, will be held on October 28.

The officials made an announcement to this effect on Wednesday. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on October 28 and the counting of votes will take place on the same day.

The nominations will be accepted on October 6 and 7 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 9. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on the following day. However, as many as 13 trade unions of SCCL asked the management not to conduct the polls now.

Despite this, Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner released the schedule.

The trade unions wondered how the Labour Commissioner officials would conduct the elections without the cooperation from the district administration.

The High Court on Monday dismissed the interim petition of SCCL management, which sought more time for the conduct of the elections.

The HC ruled that the elections should be held without further delay.

