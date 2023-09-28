Home States Telangana

Telangana HC faults NIA, rules detention of Maoist ‘courier’ illegal

The NIA contended that the detainee had been legally taken into custody by serving a 41-A notice in connection with a 2019 case registered at Nagarnar police station in Bastar.

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the NIA, as a premier investigation agency, is expected to adhere to the legal procedures, a bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday declared the detention of Dubashi Devender on the accusation that he was a courier of the banned CPI (Maoist) Party to be illegal.

The bench, comprising Justice K Lakshman and Justice K Sujana, was hearing a petition filed by the wife of Devender, who was apprehended by the NIA in Siddipet while he was attending examinations at a government college.

The NIA contended that the detainee had been legally taken into custody by serving a 41-A notice in connection with a 2019 case registered at Nagarnar police station in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.

The NIA asserted that Devender had acted as a courier between the banned CPI (Maoist) Party.

The bench identified various discrepancies and shortcomings in the arrest procedure followed by the NIA.

Also, inconsistencies in the NIA’s account of the place of arrest were pointed out.

