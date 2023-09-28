Home States Telangana

Uttering ‘go and die’ not abetment of suicide: Telangana HC

Prior to this, the appellant had allegedly attempted to assault the victim, but the matter was settled when he expressed willingness to marry her.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that mere utterance of the phrase “go and die” does not meet the criteria of ‘instigation’ outlined in Section 306 of the IPC, the Telangana High Court has acquitted an accused in an abetment of suicide case.

Hearing an appeal in a 2009 case, the judgment passed by Justices K Lakshman and K Sujana clarified that the term “instigate” implies provoking someone to take drastic actions, and words spoken in the heat of the moment during an argument cannot be construed as having malicious intent.

The judgment explicitly stated: “Mere uttering of the words ‘go and die’ will not constitute the offence under Section 306 of IPC”.

The court was hearing an appeal challenging a sessions court’s verdict convicting the appellant under Section 417 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide), and Section 3(2) (v) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and sentencing him to life imprisonment.

The prosecution alleged that the victim, belonging to a Scheduled Tribe, resorted to consuming pesticide after the appellant refused to marry her. Prior to this, the appellant had allegedly attempted to assault the victim, but the matter was settled when he expressed willingness to marry her.

The high court contended that the trial court prematurely concluded that the appellant had incited the victim by telling her to “go and die,” without a thorough examination of the evidence on record.

“This court is of the opinion that the evidence on record is not sufficient to convict the appellant/accused as the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt,” the court stated.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

