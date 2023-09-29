After Revanth promises two tickets, Mynampally joins grand old party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, along with his son Rohit, joined the Congress in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday. The development comes a day after TPCC president A Revanth Reddy confirmed two tickets for the rebel BRS MLA and his son.

Former BRS MLA Vemula Veeresham was also welcomed into the grand old party by Kharge. Speculations are rife that the Congress is likely to give a ticket to Veeresham from Nakrekal Assembly segment. Understandably, the Congress will be giving Malkajgiri Assembly segment to Hanumantha Rao, and Medak to Rohit.

However, the induction of Hanumantha Rao has brought its own problems for the party leadership. Another Malkajgiri ticket aspirant Nandikanti Sridhar also had kept his hopes high. He expected the ticket in “BC quota”.

Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have promised Sridhar an MP ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during their meeting earlier in the day. It may be mentioned here that Hanumantha Rao was allotted a ticket by

BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. However, he refused to accept it as his son was

not among the list of candidates. With his entry, the Congress appears to have become stronger in Malkajgiri and Medak Assembly segments.

