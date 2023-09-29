Cong making false promises to lure people: TS Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

MULUGU/WARANGAL/MAHABUBABAD: Claiming that the six guarantees announced by the Congress were not implementable, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said the grand old party was making false promises to lure voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for a government medical college in Narsampet, he said: “The promises being made by the Congress are not feasible. Those assurances are not implementable. The Congress is cheating the people with false promises.”

Referring to the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana, he said: “Take for instance, the pension scheme. The Congress-ruled States like Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, the governments are giving just Rs 600 to people below 70 years of age and Rs 1,000 to those who are people 70 years old. But in Telangana, KCR is giving Rs 2,016 to every pensioner. Even disabled people are being provided Rs 4,016 pension every month.”

Speaking about the medical services and education facilities being provided in the State, he said: “Earlier, our students used to move abroad to pursue MBBS and other courses. However, the situation changed after the formation of Telangana. The State has become a medical services and eduction hub. The government has set up 29 medical colleges.”

Lays foundation for govt medical college in Mulugu

Earlier in the day, the minister also laid the foundation stone for a government medical college in Mulugu district headquarters.The Narasampet and Mulugu medical colleges are being set up with an estimated cost of Rs 183 crore each.Later addressing a public meeting in Mulugu, Harish Rao said that the institutional deliveries increased from zero per cent to 87.01 per cent in nine years.

“The chief minister is keen on providing best medical facilities and services in the State. Because of his policies, institutional deliveries have increased in government hospitals. In this aspect, Mulugu district is in the second position behind after Narayanapet,” the minister said.

Harish Rao recalled that the seeds of Kalyana Lakshmi — Shaadi Mubarak, a “dream scheme” of KCR, were sown in Mulugu district.“During the statehood movement, when KCR was touring Mulugu, tribal farmer Keema Naik’s house was gutted in a fire accident. He lost cash, gold and other belongings he brought for his daughter’s wedding. When KCR was informed about the mishap, he immediately took the responsibility of conducting the marriage. After became the chief minister, he launched Kalyana Lakshmi scheme,” he said.The minister also laid the foundation stone for a 33/11 kv power substation in Ramchandrapur village.

He also inaugurated a Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) in the Mulugu Area Hospital.Later in the evening, the minister laid the foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital at Maripeda town in Mahabubabad district.

