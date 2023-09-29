Defection of close aide to BRS puts TS BJP State president Kishan on the back foot at party meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State BJP office bearers and general secretaries meeting, which was also attended by a few senior leaders, at the saffron party office in Nampally on Wednesday saw BJP State president G Kishan Reddy giving an “emotional” and “aggressive” explanation over the issue of a close associate defecting to the ruling BRS.

During the meeting, he was questioned by a few leaders as to how B Venkat Reddy, who was a close confidante of Kishan Reddy in Amberpet constituency, had to join the BRS along with his wife Padma Reddy, who is a GHMC corporator from Bagh Amberpet.

A similar concern was raised at a recent meeting of party workers from Amberpet constituency in Hyderabad, where the party cadre from the segment questioned Kishan Reddy, who went on to explain that despite his best efforts he couldn’t prevent Venkat Reddy from jumping the fence. The State BJP chief said that though he also assured Venkat Reddy a prominent position in the party, the latter still decided to join the BRS.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Kishan Reddy reminded how the State leadership had convinced leaders like Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and G Vivek Venkatswamy to join the BJP, and how many other leaders have joined the saffron party from other parties.

Later in the evening, Kishan Reddy held discussions with Vishweshwar Reddy and Vivek, where the two leaders expressed their concerns and discussed the findings of their surveys on the prospects of the BJP and other political parties in the upcoming Assembly elections.

HYDERABAD: The State BJP office bearers and general secretaries meeting, which was also attended by a few senior leaders, at the saffron party office in Nampally on Wednesday saw BJP State president G Kishan Reddy giving an “emotional” and “aggressive” explanation over the issue of a close associate defecting to the ruling BRS. During the meeting, he was questioned by a few leaders as to how B Venkat Reddy, who was a close confidante of Kishan Reddy in Amberpet constituency, had to join the BRS along with his wife Padma Reddy, who is a GHMC corporator from Bagh Amberpet. A similar concern was raised at a recent meeting of party workers from Amberpet constituency in Hyderabad, where the party cadre from the segment questioned Kishan Reddy, who went on to explain that despite his best efforts he couldn’t prevent Venkat Reddy from jumping the fence. The State BJP chief said that though he also assured Venkat Reddy a prominent position in the party, the latter still decided to join the BRS.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During Wednesday’s meeting, Kishan Reddy reminded how the State leadership had convinced leaders like Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and G Vivek Venkatswamy to join the BJP, and how many other leaders have joined the saffron party from other parties. Later in the evening, Kishan Reddy held discussions with Vishweshwar Reddy and Vivek, where the two leaders expressed their concerns and discussed the findings of their surveys on the prospects of the BJP and other political parties in the upcoming Assembly elections.