Kitex group breaks ground for second cluster at Rangareddy district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Foundation stones were laid for the second unit of Kitex at Seetharampur in Rangareddy district on Thursday. The unit will have a capacity of manufacturing seven lakh garments per day and the company will be investing Rs 1,200 crore for it.IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao along with other ministers participated in the groundbreaking ceremonies.

Kitex Group’s second investment project at Seetharampur will be an integrated fibre-to-apparel manufacturing cluster. The cluster is expected to be spread over 250 acres of land in Seetharampur and will employ more than 11,000 people directly with more than 80% of them being women employees. The entire investment will be completed and the unit will be operational by December 2024.

The apparel maker’s first investment project in the State is coming up at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal where construction of a similar-sized integrated fibre-to-apparel manufacturing cluster is ongoing in full swing and expected to commence operations by December.

Sintex to set up Rs 350 cr unit

Meanwhile, Sintex also held the groundbreaking ceremony for its state-of-art unit in Seetharampur, which was attended by Rama Rao and BK Goenka, chairman of Welspun World. It will invest Rs 350 crore in establishing this unit.

The Sintex-BAPL Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Welspun Corp Ltd, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the State government to set up a manufacturing unit in the State. The project, which is being set up under an incentive scheme by the State government, will be manufacturing water tanks and pipes.

The unit will create 1,000 jobs. Along with expanding its market reach in the water tanks segment, Sintex, plans to make its foray into pipeline business through this project, which will have a mix of different types of PVC pipes and fittings.

“We are delighted with Welspun setting up this new facility. The progressive policies and world class infrastructure offered by the State government have encouraged Welspun World to set up new facilities in the state. We are committed to the growth of Telangana and will continue to provide support to industries to expand in the State,” Rama Rao said.

