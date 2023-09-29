Osmania University hosts workshop on CRISPR/Cas9 technology

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University (OU) concluded its first-ever hands-on workshop on CRISPR/Cas9-based genome editing technology to equip students with the latest developments in the field of genetic engineering. This workshop, spanning three days, marks a significant step towards fostering scientific innovation and research capabilities among the university’s students, a press release said.

It added that the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has emerged as a revolutionary force in the realm of biomedical research, promising to unlock medical breakthroughs hitherto deemed unattainable. Recognising the transformative potential of CRISPR/Cas9, OU organised this workshop with the belief that training students in these advanced techniques is crucial for their future success.

Inaugurating the workshop on Monday, Dr Tripura Chaturvedula, senior scientist at CSIR-CCMB, Hyderabad, and the chief guest of the session, urged participants to embrace the tools and methodologies that drive cutting-edge research. She commended OU for taking the initiative to offer this training, emphasising its affordability and collaboration with a prestigious research institution, CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad.

Dr Nishant Jain, principal scientist at CSIR-IICT, and the programme coordinator, provided hands-on training to participants, emphasising the importance of CRISPR-based cloning strategies.Dr Shasi Vardhan Kalivendi, senior principal scientist at CSIR-IICT, said India must catch up with other nations, like the US, China, and the UK, who are already conducting human trials for gene therapy using CRISPR-based genome editing technology.

