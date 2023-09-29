Sircilla man held for growing ganja in his backyard

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Police were taken by surprise when they discovered a resident cultivating ganja saplings in the backyard of his house. Acting on reliable information, Sircilla Rural Circle Inspector (CI) G Sadan Kumar and Thangallapalli police conducted a raid and seized the saplings on Thursday. The accused, Md Hyder, a resident of Indiranagar in Thangallapalli mandal, was found to be growing ganja plants that reached a height of approximately six feet. They were subsequently uprooted and confiscated.

CI Sadan said Hyder was not only cultivating ganja but also involved in selling it to youths. Earlier, Hyder used to work as a sheep grazer. The police seized a total of 34 saplings, each about six feet in height. Hyder has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The case is currently under investigation, with a focus on identifying his customers and potential buyers.

For the last few years, Hyder had been secretly cultivating ganja in his backyard. He would harvest the leaves, dry them and then process them into a powdered form for sale to his customers.During the course of this operation, CI Sadan highlighted the importance of preventing youngsters from succumbing to ganja addiction. He also stressed that strict action should be taken against those who promote drug-related activities in the community.

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Police were taken by surprise when they discovered a resident cultivating ganja saplings in the backyard of his house. Acting on reliable information, Sircilla Rural Circle Inspector (CI) G Sadan Kumar and Thangallapalli police conducted a raid and seized the saplings on Thursday. The accused, Md Hyder, a resident of Indiranagar in Thangallapalli mandal, was found to be growing ganja plants that reached a height of approximately six feet. They were subsequently uprooted and confiscated. CI Sadan said Hyder was not only cultivating ganja but also involved in selling it to youths. Earlier, Hyder used to work as a sheep grazer. The police seized a total of 34 saplings, each about six feet in height. Hyder has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The case is currently under investigation, with a focus on identifying his customers and potential buyers. For the last few years, Hyder had been secretly cultivating ganja in his backyard. He would harvest the leaves, dry them and then process them into a powdered form for sale to his customers.During the course of this operation, CI Sadan highlighted the importance of preventing youngsters from succumbing to ganja addiction. He also stressed that strict action should be taken against those who promote drug-related activities in the community.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });