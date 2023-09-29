Swaminathan extolled initiatives taken up by State govt many times, says KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The passing away of noted agri scientist MS Swaminathan would be a great loss to the State, as he ‘inspired’ the BRS government to implement several pro-farmer initiatives. Swaminathan also ‘appreciated’ the BRS government’s initiatives and the rapid strides of progress achieved by the State in the agriculture sector. In fact, Swaminathan predicted that Telangana would become a seed bowl for the country with the efforts of the State government.

“The State government fulfilled the wishes of Swaminathan who advocated that Telangana will flourish as a seed bowl of India by the optimum use of fertile lands. Swaminathan was always interested to visit Telangana after learning about the agricultural development and welfare of the farmers in the state,” said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The chief minister recalled that Swaminathan extolled the initiatives taken up by the State government towards the development of the agricultural sector many times. “Being a farmer, I was influenced by the recommendations made by Swaminathan and his vision for the welfare of the farmer and sustainable development of the integrated agriculture sector,” Rao said.Rao said that Swaminathan’s inspiration is embodied in making Telangana a role model for the country in the development of the farming sector.

When Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy called on Swaminathan in July this year in Chennai, Swaminathan expressed his desire to visit the state. “Swaminathan will remain forever in the hearts of farmers,” Niranjan Reddy said. Several Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and others condoled the death of Swaminathan. BJP state president G Kishan Reddy said the country would never forget the efforts put in by him. He described Swaminathan as the scientist who showed the way in agricultural research and development.

