Telangana govt to extend Bhadrachalam flood bank by 500 m

The existing flood bank protecting Bhadrachalam does not include Subash Nagar, resulting in floodwaters entering the colony when the river level reaches 70 feet and above.

Godavari looks menacing at Bhadrachalam town on Friday after heavy inflows

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The long standing woes of Subash Nagar colony residents in Bhadrachalam are finally coming to an end with the extension of the 7 km-long flood bank along the River Godavari. The State government has allocated Rs 38 crores for this extension, measuring 500 m, aimed at safeguarding the colony from recurrent floods. The foundation stone for its construction is set to be laid on September 30 by IT and MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao. Subash Nagar colony has been home to approximately 1,200 families, with a population of 5,000.

The existing flood bank protecting Bhadrachalam does not include Subash Nagar, resulting in floodwaters entering the colony when the river level reaches 70 feet and above.During a visit to the temple town last year, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised to build a housing colony at a higher location, but the residents of Subash Nagar were unwilling to leave their permanent residences.

