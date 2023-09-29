Telangana HC issues notice to govt as petition faults GO on teacher recruitment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, has issued notices to the Principal Secretary of School Education, Commissioner and Director of School Education and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in response to a petition challenging the validity of Rule 4(ii)(II) within Government Order (GO) 25 dated September 5, 2023.

The GO, ‘Telangana State Direct Recruitment for the Posts of Teachers (Scheme of Selection) Rules’ requires the DEd (Diploma in Education) candidates appearing for teacher recruitment test to possess particular percentage of marks in intermediate.

The petitioners, L Kranthi Kumar and 24 others, questioned the rule and also objected to the exclusion from Clause-II under Rule 4(ii) of GO 25 of the Diploma in Elementary Education candidates who posses a bachelor’s degrees.

The petitioners contend that the rule is not in consonance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) Regulations of 2014. They further assert that the GO lacks legal jurisdiction and infringes upon Articles 14, 16, and 254 of the constitution.

The petitioners have urged the court to nullify Rule 4(ii)(II) and direct the authorities concerned to conduct the recruitment process for the position of Secondary Grade Teacher in accordance with the NCTE’s regulations.

Following careful consideration of the petitioners’ arguments, the bench has initiated the process by issuing notices to the relevant authorities requesting them to submit records related to the case. The court has clearly stated that any recruitment for the position of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) will be subject to the final outcome of the writ petition.

