TSPSC clears the air a day after HC order

A day after Telangana HC upheld the decision to cancel the group 1 prelims, the TSPSC said that there were no irregularities in the examination held on June 11.

HYDERABAD: A day after the Telangana High Court upheld the decision to cancel the group 1 prelims, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) said that there were no irregularities in the examination held on June 11. In a statement issued on Thursday, the TSPSC addressed allegations that 258 papers were added.

The commission explained that on the day of the examination, their announcement was based on information provided by collectors. Initially, they reported that 2,33,248 individuals had appeared for the exam, and they conveyed the same information to the media to maintain transparency.

However, following OMR scanning it was revealed that 2,33,506 people had taken the exam. Given the vast number of candidates across 994 centres in 33 districts, minor variations in the numbers are expected when dealing with such a large-scale examination, it said.

The commission emphasised that there was no opportunity for manipulating or adding papers after the examination had concluded, reiterating that there were no irregularities in the conduct of the Group-1 preliminary examination.

