10-15% more idols immersed in 2023 compared to last year: Hyderabad Police Commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that immersion processions concluded peacefully, City Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand said that 10,200 Ganesh idols measuring above 5 feet were immersed this year and close to 50,000 idols were immersed measuring below 5 feet. He said that the number of Ganesh idols immersed in water bodies in the city increased by 10-15% this year compared to 2022.

CV Anand said that the city’s annual Ganesh idol processions and immersions, which commenced on Thursday, concluded thanks to the collaborative efforts of organisers, public, and the city police. “We thank all the stakeholders who assisted in completing the tasks without causing inconvenience to the public,” he added.

The immersion of the idols began right from the early hours of Thursday at several water bodies. “For the first time in history, the 65 feet Khairatabad Ganesh began its journey at 6:30 am and was immersed at 1:30pm,” Anand said and appreciated the efforts of the Central Zone DCP and his team of officers.

The CP applauded the efforts of all ranks of the city police who worked for over 40 hours continuously, especially the SHE teams for apprehending 255 individuals who were involved in harassing women at various crowded places.

IN NUMBERS

58,445 idols immersed on Thursday

6,100 idols immersed on Friday

40 cranes deployed at Hussainsagar

Idols immersed at 33 water bodies, 74 artificial ponds

225 held by SHE teams for harassing women

