Advent International to invest Rs 16,650 crore, build HQ in Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Global private equity firm Advent International has chosen Hyderabad as the headquarters for its ‘Cohance platform’ with a cumulative investment of approximately Rs 16,650 crore, a release from IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s office said on Friday.

Advent International is amplifying its presence within Hyderabad’s life sciences landscape with an investment of Rs 9,589 crore to acquire a controlling stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals and to also establish a 50,000 sq ft research and development laboratory at the Genome Valley.

Managing director of Advent International, Pankaj Patwari, and operating partner Vaidheesh Annaswamy discussed their investment plans with Rama Rao and principal secretary of Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, in Hyderabad on Friday. Chief executive officer of Telangana Life Sciences, Shakthi M Nagappan, was also present.

The platform encompasses contract development and manufacturing businesses of RA Chem Pharma, ZCL Chemicals, and Avra Laboratories with Hyderabad as its headquarters. These investments mark a significant advancement in the city’s trajectory as an emerging hub for pioneering life sciences innovation, the release said.

The current investments underscore Advent’s dedication to bolstering its Cohance platform, with a combined investment of Rs 16,650 crore, which is the largest investment of its kind in Asia, aspiring to be among the top Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) companies and platforms, the release added.Rama Rao said, “I am delighted to witness the remarkable growth of Advent International’s portfolio in Hyderabad’s life sciences sector.”

Suven Pharma acquired

However, a release from Advent later said that the company completed its majority acquisition of Suven Pharma, one of the top CDMOs in the country on Friday. Advent also announced the new board of directors and management for Suven Pharma.

“We are delighted to enter the value creation phase of our journey with the appointment of an experienced management team. Our new leaders are stalwarts of the industry, and we believe they are the right team to deliver on the ambitious vision we have set out for Suven,” said Shweta Jalan, managing partner of Advent International.

“Our vision for Suven is to build a global leader by executing effectively on our pipeline, deepening our customer relationships, building new marquee customers, and scaling up manufacturing and R&D capabilities,” said Pankaj Patwari, managing director of Advent International.

Advent acquired a 50.1% stake in Suven at an agreed price of Rs 495 per share. An open offer for the remaining 26% of stake will be triggered within stipulated timelines, and the required details will be announced soon. As a majority stakeholder, Advent plans to foster Suven’s capabilities to help it strive towards becoming one of the leading companies in the CDMO space globally.

