Congress to include free internet for students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress manifesto committee has decided to include the promise of providing free internet facilities to students in its manifesto. The committee on Friday held another meeting as part of its consultations with various stakeholders at Gandhi Bhavan and decided to embark on a Statewide tour to accept suggestions and requests from the people.

During the meeting, workers unions, BC associations and ex-servicemen associations submitted their representation to the grand old party. The party is also mulling implementing a welfare scheme for the benefit of auto drivers. In a statement, manifesto committee chairman and Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu said that the party will bring out more welfare schemes in the best interest of the people.

Earlier in the day, the TPCC strategy committee headed by K Premsagar Rao held its third meeting designing the framework for the election strategies for the ensuing Assembly elections. Premsagar Rao said that they would submit a report to AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre very soon.

Party’s BC leaders meet KC Venugopal in Delhi

Telangana Congress BC leaders called on AICC general secretary KC Venugopal in New Delhi on Friday, demanding at least 34 tickets to BCs in the ensuing polls. They urged the party general secretary to keep the party’s promise of giving two MP tickets per Lok Sabha segment to leaders from BC communities. The delegation comprised TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud, V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, Kathi Venkata Swami and 35 others. To their annoyance, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge did not give them an appointment. However, one of the leaders said that they were firm on meeting Kharge on Saturday.

