If voted to power, Congress will sell the State: Telangana Finance Minister Harish

By Express News Service

YADADRI/NALGONDA/SURYAPET: Stating that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy is being accused by his own party colleagues of taking bribes to allot tickets for the upcoming Assembly elections, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the Congress will sell the State if it is voted to power. The minister participated in various development programmes and addressed public meetings in Nakrekal and Thungathurthy constituencies on Friday.

“The TPCC chief is being accused by his own party colleagues. They are saying that he is selling tickets for `10 crore. If the Congress is voted to power, their leaders will surely sell Telangana,” the minister said.

Harish also asked the people to be wary of the Congress leaders as they are making “false” promises to lure the voters.“If you want electricity for only three hours, you vote for Congress. But if you want round-the-clock power supply to continue, you elect KCR and the BRS for the third time,” he said.

“During the Congress regime, the farmers turned labourers. However, after the formation of Telangana, the local farmers are doing well. Now, labourers from Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh are coming to Telangana to work in our fields,” he added. Stating that there is no village in the State that has not enjoyed the fruits of development and no household that has not benefited from the welfare schemes launched by KCR’s government, he expressed confidence that the BRS would retain power as women, elderly people, students and employees are all with the pink party.

“No matter how many tricks the Congress and BJP play, they will not be able to stop the BRS from forming the government for a record third time,” the minister said.Harish reiterated that the BRS election manifesto, which will soon be released by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, will satisfy all sections of society.

