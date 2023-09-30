Projects worth Rs 21,500 crore for Telangana on Modi’s ‘gift list’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones and inaugurate infrastructure projects worth a total of Rs 21,566 crore during his visits to Telangana on October 1 and 3. Modi will inaugurate the 800 MW power project at NTPC Ramagundam and railway projects in Mahbubnagar on October 1 and lay foundation stones for healthcare and infrastructure projects worth Rs 8,021 crore during his visit to Nizamabad on October 3.

Giving details of the prime minister’s itinerary, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy said that ultra-super critical technology has been used in the NTPC Ramagundam power generation project to help reduce consumption of coal and carbon emissions while generating more power.

Kishan said that currently, 1,600 MW power projects were being constructed in the State by the Centre, and the next phase of NTPC Ramagundam project with a capacity of 800 MW could be inaugurated in December “if all goes well”.Asked if Modi will make any announcement regarding a Turmeric Board that could benefit farmers of Nizamabad and other districts, Kishan said, “Let’s wait and see.”

Declaring that the Centre has spent more than Rs 9 lakh crore for the development of Telangana during the last nine years, Kishan challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to an open debate with him at the Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park.

“KCR meets Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and even a CPM chief minister, but he won’t come if Modi arrives to attend developmental programmes. People should think whether Telangana needs such a chief minister,” Kishan said, adding that it was because of non-cooperation from the State government that greenfield airport projects are getting delayed in the State. The Union minister alleged that the State government’s announcement of acquisition of land for Warangal greenfield airport was just an eyewash during election season.

Asked to comment on BRS MLC K Kavitha comparing the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament to a post-dated cheque, Kishan said that the BRS has never understood the importance of women, which was evident by the fact that the KCR Cabinet did not have a woman minister for five years.“How many women have been given tickets by the BRS?” he asked.

On BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s comment that he is unfit to be a politician, Kishan claimed that he got development projects like the Hyderabad Metro Rail and regional ring road from the Centre.“They should be ashamed because not a single yard of land has been acquired for RRR by the State government. What did they do to develop the State?” he asked.

“Every time Modi comes to Telangana, something is designed at the chief minister’s farmhouse, printed in Pragathi Bhavan and made viral on social media,” the BJP MP said. He also condemned the scribbling of threats and pictures on BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay’s residence, allegedly by MIM workers in Karimnagar. “Through such activities, society will further unite against THE BRS, MIM and Congress. We will make sure that the MIM’s atrocities, which are being ignored by the BRS government, are held to account by courts,” he assured.

Rs 13,545 crore -Total cost of projects in Mahbubnagar

Rs 8,021 cr Total cost of projects in Nizamabad

Among these is the 800 MW power plant at Ramagundam. Modi will also lay foundation stone for 496 Basti Dawakhanas in TS

