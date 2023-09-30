Seethakka accuses government of blocking constituency funds, moves Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Ch Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court on Friday gave the State government two weeks to respond to a petition filed by Mulugu MLA Dansari Anasuya, better known as Seethakka, accusing the administration of failing to allocate the necessary budget under the Constituency Development Fund for the betterment of her constituency. In her petition, Seethakka alleged that the denial of funds was primarily due to her political affiliation with the Congress and her alleged association with Naxal activities.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for Seethakka told the judge that the term of the MLAs is set to conclude by January 2024, and the allocated funds under the Constituency Development Fund would lapse if they remain unutilised. “Despite the increase in the Constituency Development Fund to Rs 5 crore per segment, Mulugu received an insufficient budget allocation. This has resulted in the stagnation of developmental projects in Mulugu and Mahbubabad districts, which encompass seven mandals: Eturunagaram, Gondaraopet, Kannaigudem, Mangapet, Mulugu, Tadvai and Venkatapur,” counsel said.

Counsel also apprised the court of a similar petition filed by BJP MLA M Raghundandan Rao, stating that although the collector has been approving developmental projects, Minister Satyavathi Rathod has been deliberately obstructing the approval of projects for the constituency.

Counsel requested the court to order the suspension of GOs 12, issued by the Planning (VII) department dated July 20, 2021 and GO 14 dated July 3, 2021, empowering the minister concerned to budget proposals related to the Constituency Development Fund.

Responding, special government pleader Harender Prasad requested two weeks to file a counter affidavit. Following this, Justice Sumalatha issued notices to various government officials, including the chief secretary, principal secretaries of the Planning, Finance, Tribal Welfare, Women & Child Welfare and Roads and Buildings departments as well as the Mulugu district collector.

