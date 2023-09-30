Singareni trade unions gear up for elections

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Singareni trade union elections hold significant implications for all political parties ahead of Assembly elections. Covering nearly 13 constituencies, the Singareni belt plays a key role in the region’s political landscape.

The electoral atmosphere in the Singareni coal belt region has heated up, marked by meetings organised by several trade unions. The last trade union election held in 2017 was won by Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham(TBGKS). The BRS has taken steps to garner support, with Singareni belt constituency MLAs distributing land titles to those residing on Singareni lands for decades.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) leaders organised meetings to highlight the government ‘failures’. BMS working president, Peram Ramesh, criticised the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and TBGKS unions, accusing them of neglecting the workers welfare.

With various trade unions contesting for support, the Congress-affiliated INTUC is planning to form an alliance with the AITUC.In the six elections held thus far, AITUC has won three times, INTUC once, and TBGKS twice. The deputy labour commissioner has announced the election schedule, with voter lists final on October 5.

