Telangana Assembly election: ECI officials to visit state from October 3-5

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Friday instructed the officials to be prepared with all required information for the upcoming visit of the Election Commission of India (ECI) officials to the State.Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with other EC members, will be in Hyderabad from October 3 to 5.

The EC members will hold meetings with enforcement agencies, district collectors, SPs/CPs and also with the senior officials of the State government during their three-day visit. She held a meeting with senior officers and took stock of the arrangements being made for the visit of the ECI officials. She directed the officials to demonstrate the readiness of the State government in conducting the elections.

The Department for Welfare of Persons with Disabilities should procure wheelchairs and keep them at the polling stations.Vacancies of AEROs/EROs should be immediately filled. Details on integrated border check posts should also be made available to the EC officials, the chief secretary added.

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Friday instructed the officials to be prepared with all required information for the upcoming visit of the Election Commission of India (ECI) officials to the State.Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with other EC members, will be in Hyderabad from October 3 to 5. The EC members will hold meetings with enforcement agencies, district collectors, SPs/CPs and also with the senior officials of the State government during their three-day visit. She held a meeting with senior officers and took stock of the arrangements being made for the visit of the ECI officials. She directed the officials to demonstrate the readiness of the State government in conducting the elections. The Department for Welfare of Persons with Disabilities should procure wheelchairs and keep them at the polling stations.Vacancies of AEROs/EROs should be immediately filled. Details on integrated border check posts should also be made available to the EC officials, the chief secretary added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });