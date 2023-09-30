Home States Telangana

Telangana govt allots 2BHK to poet Alishetty Prabhakar’s wife

Prabhakar, who was fondly called as Telangana Sri Sri, penned poems highlighting the plight of the poor.

Published: 30th September 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government extended support to late Alishetty Prabhakar’s family by allotting a double bedroom house in the city. Prabhakar, who was fondly called as Telangana Sri Sri, penned poems highlighting the plight of the poor.

He hailed from Jagtial and was a progressive poet, photographer and noted painter. He fought against the injustice meted out to common man in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

After coming to know that Alishetty’s wife Bhagyamma fell sick, the Chief Minister instructed minister KT Rama Rao to extend help to them. Rama Rao, in turn, ordered his office to allot a double bedroom house  to Alishetty’s family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp