Telangana govt allots 2BHK to poet Alishetty Prabhakar’s wife

HYDERABAD: The State government extended support to late Alishetty Prabhakar's family by allotting a double bedroom house in the city. Prabhakar, who was fondly called as Telangana Sri Sri, penned poems highlighting the plight of the poor. He hailed from Jagtial and was a progressive poet, photographer and noted painter. He fought against the injustice meted out to common man in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. After coming to know that Alishetty's wife Bhagyamma fell sick, the Chief Minister instructed minister KT Rama Rao to extend help to them. Rama Rao, in turn, ordered his office to allot a double bedroom house to Alishetty's family.