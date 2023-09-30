TSPSC Group I prelims scrapping leaves job aspirants in confusion

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cancellation of Group I preliminary exam by the Telangana High Court following alleged irregularities has thrown countless job aspirants into a state of distress. The Telangana Public Service Commission’s (TSPSC) now plans to appeal in the Supreme Court against the high court order cancelling the exam.The candidates, who rue the Commission’s ‘irregularities’ in conducting exams for government jobs, feel that the cancellation of Group I prelims has trapped them in an unending cycle of uncertainty.

Amogha Arnava, a resident of Hyderabad who holds a Master’s degree in Development Studies and attempted the Group 1 examination for the second time in June, said that the TSPSC employed heightened surveillance in comparison to the previous examination. Speaking to TNIE, he observed, “They were exceptionally vigilant this time around.”

“There were numerous provisions that TSPSC failed to adhere to. For instance, the additional 20 minutes allotted for candidates with disabilities to complete the examination was not implemented at all examination centres,” he said. However, Arnava pointed out that the issue of biometric attendance, upon which the High Court’s decision to uphold the cancellation hinged, might not be a grave anomaly.

“Several other competitive examinations, such as the UPSC, also do not utilise biometric attendance,” he pointed out.“It’s also crucial to note that those who filed the petition seeking the exam cancellation are members of NSUI,” he added, implying that there may be political motives behind their actions.Meanwhile, TSPSC has seen a decline in its credibility and vigilance. It appears reluctant to acknowledge its errors, necessitating intervention by the judiciary.

“Mostly working professionals and candidates aged between 25 to 30 typically sit for this examination. Students usually do not apply for it. We have already invested nearly a year and a half preparing for it. Wasting our efforts due to the government’s trivial mistakes is a significant burden on us,” lamented Dr Aditya Gajjala, a dentist who took the exam for the second time.

He added that nearly a decade after the formation of the separate State, the Telangana government issued a notification for the first time and found itself mired in chaotic management. “It’s like extra-judicial activism. The petitions were meant to find a solution by identifying the 250 individuals in question, not to cancel the entire examination,” he remarked. While candidates appreciate the decision to approach the Supreme Court, he stressed the need for overhaul of the TSPSC.

Rajashekhar, along with several other candidates, has submitted a petition to the President of India, urging the abolition of the Commission. He expressed his willingness to wait and appear for a re-examination if necessary, emphasising the paramount importance of complete transparency in the process. Rajashekhar, a B.Tech graduate from Mariyalguda, also voiced concerns about the financial burden of another year spent on hostel expenses, books, and library fees.

In the midst of ongoing protests taking place in various locations, the candidates convened a small meeting on Friday at the Central Library in Chikkadpally to strategise their course of action. They are demanding either the abolition of the Commission or the transfer of the examination process to a different authority.

