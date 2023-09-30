Venkat contradicts Revanth, says Congress’s first list to have 70 names

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Contradicting the recent statements issued by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Congress star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday said that the grand old party has arrived at a consensus with regard to the selection of candidates in 62 Assembly constituencies.

The MP from Bhongir also said that the party’s state screening committee will meet again on Sunday to decide on the candidates for the remaining segments. He also revealed that his party is likely to release its first list with around 70 names. It may be mentioned here that on more than one occasion, Revanth has said the Congress has completed the exercise of shortlisting the candidates.

‘Sharmila will campaign’

In an informal chat with the media at his residence, Venkat Reddy said that YSRTP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s daughter YS Sharmila will campaign for the Congress in the upcoming elections.

Revealing that the recent inductions into the party were not to his liking, Venkat Reddy said that he would take up the matter with the high command. Launching a scathing attack on the State government, the MP claimed that Rythu Bandhu benefits were not being extended to farmers who have more than 10 acres of land.

Challenging the BRS ministers to prove him wrong, he said that there was no quality power supply for the agriculture sector. He added that the government was providing only 10–12 hours of power supply per day and not round the clock as is being claimed by the BRS leaders.

HYDERABAD: Contradicting the recent statements issued by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Congress star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday said that the grand old party has arrived at a consensus with regard to the selection of candidates in 62 Assembly constituencies. The MP from Bhongir also said that the party’s state screening committee will meet again on Sunday to decide on the candidates for the remaining segments. He also revealed that his party is likely to release its first list with around 70 names. It may be mentioned here that on more than one occasion, Revanth has said the Congress has completed the exercise of shortlisting the candidates. ‘Sharmila will campaign’googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In an informal chat with the media at his residence, Venkat Reddy said that YSRTP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s daughter YS Sharmila will campaign for the Congress in the upcoming elections. Revealing that the recent inductions into the party were not to his liking, Venkat Reddy said that he would take up the matter with the high command. Launching a scathing attack on the State government, the MP claimed that Rythu Bandhu benefits were not being extended to farmers who have more than 10 acres of land. Challenging the BRS ministers to prove him wrong, he said that there was no quality power supply for the agriculture sector. He added that the government was providing only 10–12 hours of power supply per day and not round the clock as is being claimed by the BRS leaders.