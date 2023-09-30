Vijaya Dairy plant at Raviryal all set to be inaugurated on October 5

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mega dairy plant of Telangana Vijaya Dairy at Raviryal in Rangareddy district will be inaugurated on October 5, said Animal Husbandry Minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday. The dairy plant with a capacity of 5 to 8 lakh litres of milk in about 40 acres of land has been constructed with the modern technology at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore. With the proposed launch of the plant, the production capacity of Vijaya products will also increase significantly.

This initiative will be a major boost for Vijaya Dairy, which was running in losses before the Telangana state’s formation as it almost reached a stage of closure during the combined Andhra Pradesh rule.

However, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave a new lease of life to Vijaya Dairy and will be spending huge money on the dairy which was transformed into a profit-making company with a turnover of over Rs 750 crore last year and to grow bigger.

Talasani held a meeting with the Vijaya Dairy Board members in his chamber at the Telangana State Secretariat on Friday. The minister directed the Special Chief Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department, Adhar Sinha to further strengthen the marketing system of Vijaya Dairy.He said that today the Dairy has reached a turnover of more than Rs 800 crore, which is a matter of great pride.

