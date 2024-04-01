Congress brought drought to Telangana: Former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

SURYAPET: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the state government was responsible for the drought-like situation in the state. “Idi vacchina karuvu kaadu. Congress tecchina karuvu,” (It is not a drought due to the vagaries of nature. It is a drought brought on by the Congress, due to its failure) KCR thundered after visiting the dried-up crops, including paddy and others, in Jangaon and Suryapet districts on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after the field visit, KCR demanded that the state government should immediately enumerate the damaged and dried-up crops and pay Rs 25,000 compensation per acre, as the cost of cultivation has increased.

He said that the crops had withered away due to lack of water in 15 lakh acres across the state. The crops dried up in the erstwhile Nalgonda district alone would be four lakh acres. Around 14 tmcft of water was available in the Nagarjunasagar Project at present. Despite this, the crops dried up in Nalgonda district, he said, holding the state government responsible for mismanagement.

KCR alleged that the power sector had failed in the state under the Congress government in just 100 days.