Crunchy deets: Two BRS leaders pin hopes on BJP

Different vibes in grand old party

Leaders in the Telangana Congress seem to have different opinion concerning their rival parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy says that the main fight would be between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, his cabinet colleague and R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is of the view that the saffron party has hardly any presence in Telangana and dismissed the theory that Congress MLAs could switch loyalty to the BJP.

Two BRS leaders pin hopes on BJP

With one leader after another joining the ruling party, two BRS MLAs, who were ministers in the KCR cabinet, are wondering about their future in the event of BRSLP merging with the Congress as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is said to have slammed the Congress door shut on the duo. The only hope of the two leaders who have considerable business interests is the BJP.