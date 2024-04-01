Former Telangana CM promises Rs 5 lakh aid to Jangaon woman farmer

JANGAON: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday promised to provide Rs 5 lakh assistance to a woman farmer whose crops were withered due to the drought-like situation prevailing in the state.

The former CM visited Dharavath thanda in Devaruppula mandal of Jangaon district and inspected the withered paddy and maize crops.

During his interaction with the affected farmers, KCR inquired about the supply of water and electricity.

When he asked Angoth Satyamma, a woman farmer, about the crops cultivated in her land, she said that six borewells were drilled in six acres of her farm land but all the investment went waste as crops withered due to unavailability of water.

Stating that she was unable to perform her daughter’s marriage as planned as she suffered losses due to the drought-like situation and sought financial help. KCR responded positively and promised to provide Rs 5 lakh assistance to Satyamma. Later, KCR left for Suryapet district.