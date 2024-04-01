Tribals attack cops over podu land dispute in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed at Chandrayapalem village in Sattupalli mandal of Khammam district when two tribal groups attacked the police for obstructing them from cultivating podu lands. During the confrontation, a circle inspector (CI) and four constables sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

Khammam police commissioner Sunil Dutt stated that tribals from two villages have been vying for land rights. Following the incident, police forces reached Chandrayapalem village and detained 21 tribal members by Sunday evening.

According to sources, there are disputes going on over S.No 360, 361 and 362 pertaining to 70 acres of land. While the tribals assert that it is government land, the forest department claims ownership. Despite the tribal’s legal efforts to have the land identified as government- land, neither the revenue nor the forest department has taken steps to identify borders.

Subsequently, when forest officials attempted activity in the area, the tribals obstructed them, resulting in a confrontation. Later, the forest officials lodged a complaint in the Sattupalli police station against the tribals for obstructing their duties.

Sattupalli CI S Kiran called on the tribals to report to the PS. However, a large group of 500 to 600 tribal members gathered at the station, staging a protest. Despite police warnings against illegal entry onto the land, the tribal returned to the village and resumed their activities.

Upon receiving information that a clash was imminent, Sattupalli CI and four constables, dressed in civilian attire, attempted to intervene. However, the tribal became agitated when the CI confiscated a mobile phone from one of the tribal leaders, leading to an attack on the police. However, the police managed to escape from the place and seek medical attention.

“Twenty one tribal members have been apprehended who were involved in the attack and we are in the process of identifying others,” said the Commissioner.