Will these ‘lucky’ segments propel growth of winners in Telangana?

HYDERABAD: Politicians attach significant sentiment to the constituencies they contest from. They believe that if they contest from certain “lucky” segments, they are most likely to swiftly climb the ladder of political success and secure plum ministerial and other posts.

There are quiet a few such “lucky” Lok Sabha segments in Telangana where candidates of all parties are hoping to find success and to see their political graph go “north” because these constituencies have a history of sending the MPs to the Union Cabinet.

Take for instance Secunderabad constituency. BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya won this seat in the 2014 elections. He went on to serve as Union minister twice. He is now the governor for Haryana. In the 2019 polls, his party colleague G Kishan Reddy secured the seat and was given an important portfolio in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet. If retains this seat, he is once again likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet.

Malkajgiri too is one such “lucky” segment where the incumbent MP, A Revanth Reddy become the TPCC chief after securing this seat in the 2019 elections. He went onto to make history by leading the Congress to power in the state and by taking oath as the chief minister.

Ch Malla Reddy also served as Malkajgiri MP after winning the 2014 elections on a TDP ticket. Later, he joined the BRS and went on to serve as an MLA and a minister. Before that in 2009 polls, Sarve Sathyanarayana secured the seat on a Congress ticket and he was given the opportunity serve as a minister of state in the Union government. In the upcoming elections, if the BJP candidate Eatala Rajender wins the seat, he has a bright chance of making it to the Union Cabinet.