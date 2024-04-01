Will these ‘lucky’ segments propel growth of winners in Telangana?

HYDERABAD: Politicians attach significant sentiment to the constituencies they contest from. They believe that if they contest from certain “lucky” segments, they are most likely to swiftly climb the ladder of political success and secure plum ministerial and other posts.
There are quiet a few such “lucky” Lok Sabha segments in Telangana where candidates of all parties are hoping to find success and to see their political graph go “north” because these constituencies have a history of sending the MPs to the Union Cabinet.
Take for instance Secunderabad constituency. BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya won this seat in the 2014 elections. He went on to serve as Union minister twice. He is now the governor for Haryana. In the 2019 polls, his party colleague G Kishan Reddy secured the seat and was given an important portfolio in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet. If retains this seat, he is once again likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet.
Malkajgiri too is one such “lucky” segment where the incumbent MP, A Revanth Reddy become the TPCC chief after securing this seat in the 2019 elections. He went onto to make history by leading the Congress to power in the state and by taking oath as the chief minister.
Ch Malla Reddy also served as Malkajgiri MP after winning the 2014 elections on a TDP ticket. Later, he joined the BRS and went on to serve as an MLA and a minister. Before that in 2009 polls, Sarve Sathyanarayana secured the seat on a Congress ticket and he was given the opportunity serve as a minister of state in the Union government. In the upcoming elections, if the BJP candidate Eatala Rajender wins the seat, he has a bright chance of making it to the Union Cabinet.
Will Bandi make it this time?
Similarly, Karimnagar too has the tradition of sending its MPs to the Union Cabinet. They include BJP’s Ch Vidyasagar Rao Ch Vidhya Sagar Rao who won the seat in 1994 and 1999 and went on to serve as the Minister of State for Home Affairs. He also served as the governor of Maharashtra. BRS president and former chief minister also K Chandrasekhar Rao also got the opportunity serve as a Union minister after being elected from this segment in 2004. Now, there is speculation in the political circles that if Bandi Sanjay retains the seat, he is likely to be given a berth in the Union Cabinet.
This trend is also being witnessed in Mahbubnagar segment. KCR had won this seat in 2009. Later, he became the first chief minister of Telangana. Earlier, senior Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy won this seat in 1984 and 1998. He went on to serve as a Union minister multiple times. Dr Mallikarjuna Goud, who was elected six times, served as a Union minister during the Congress regime.
In the upcoming elections, BJP’s DK Aruna is focussing all her energies in clinching this seat. She is expected to find a berth in the Union Cabinet if the saffron party again forms the government at the Centre. Congress candidate Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy is likely to make it to the Cabinet if he wins the seat and his party forms the government.
Medak segment, in fact, has the record of its winner leading the country. In the 1980 elections, Indira Gandhi won this seat and went on to serve as the prime minister. In 2004, Ale Narendra of the TRS (now BRS) retained the seat and became the Minister of State for Rural Development. Now, the BJP candidate and former MLA M Raghunandan Rao is focusing on the securing this segment. If he succeeds, he is most likely to be given a national role by the BJP.
Khammam has always been a key constituency where some high-profile leaders contested and went on to serve as Union ministers. They include Renuka Chowdhury, a two-time MP who served as a Union minister, and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who also served as a minister in the Congress government. Two former CMs of undivided Andhra Pradesh — Jalgam Vengal Rao and Nadendla Bhaskara Rao — were also elected as MPs from the Khammam segment.