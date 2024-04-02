BRS finds drought a potent weapon against Congress

HYDERABAD: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which is on the back foot following its defeat in the Assembly elections and the resultant exodus of leaders from its rank to the Congress, is using the prevailing drought conditions in the state as a potent weapon to attack the ruling party as the nation heads for the General Elections.

Former chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is leading the charge by visiting areas with dried-up crops and accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress of mismanagement of water and power resources. KCR’s assertion that the drought is not solely due to natural causes but also due to Congress’ policies has ruffled feathers within the ruling party.

Other senior BRS leaders, including former ministers T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao, have joined the campaign trail, attributing the withering crops to the Congress’ alleged negligence. They are accusing the chief minister of failing to ensure adequate water supply for agriculture and thereby exacerbating the crisis.

Rama Rao is also claiming that Revanth would be the first to jump ship to the BJP after Lok Sabha elections, leaving the Congress to focus on defending its TPCC president and denying the claims.

Rama Rao’s remarks have, going by the buzz, hit their mark, as they have stirred discussions among the public. The social media arm of the BRS too is playing its role effectively by disseminating the former minister’s claims.

With recent events in states like Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, where legislators belonging to the ruling coalition or party having defected to the BJP fresh in their minds, Rama Rao’s claims are leaving people wondering whether there is an element of truth in them.

In response, the Congress leadership is striving to address concerns about water scarcity and counter the political attacks launched by BRS.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress leaders have sought to clarify the situation, asserting that there are no power cuts and attributing the water scarcity to past administrative shortcomings.

However, with the agricultural and power sectors being crucial issues, particularly during election season, the ground-level discourse is likely to remain heated.

Tinge of truth in claims?

