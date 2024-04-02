Gen Neeraj Varshney takes over command of MCEME

HYDERABAD: Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney, Vishisht Seva Medal, took over as the Commandant of the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in Secunderabad and 75th Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME (Electronics and Mechanical Engineers) on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Varshney exhorted all EME personnel to commit themselves to excellence in training and work with complete dedication to the service of the nation and the army.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Gen Varshney was Commandant of the EME School in Vadodara. He has commanded a workshop in Srinagar during Kargil War, a battalion in deserts of Rajasthan, been responsible for sustenance of all weapon platforms in a Corps deployed on Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and was the managing director and commandant of a Base Repair Facility for Armoured Fighting Vehicles.

He has further had a tri-services tenure as Brigadier in charge of Space-based Technical Intelligence in Defence Intelligence Agency and a stint at the Army War College in Madhya Pradesh.