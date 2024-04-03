Congress ticket awaits ‘sure-shot winner’ from BRS in Telangana

HYDERABAD: While the cadre and aspirants get increasingly restless, the Congress high command is taking its own sweet time to finalise candidates for three key Lok Sabha seats in Telangana — Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Khammam — as it carefully weighs its options.

Insiders say that the high command is keen to ensure that the Congress wins at least two of these three seats — and 15 to 16 of the 17 seats in the state — and hence it is scouting for “sure-shot winners”. The search for winning horses continues even as numerous aspirants vie for the tickets.

However, it faces a tough challenge in certain segments, such as the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Sources in the Congress say that the party leadership is directing keen attention towards a former minister in the previous BRS government, who hails from Karimnagar district. The grand old party is of the opinion that its prospects of winning the Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment would be increased if the BRS leader joins its fold.

Having this particular leader onboard could yield dual benefits for the Congress, the leadership believes.

The sources said that negotiations are underway, and there are indications that a flurry of messages is passing between the prospective candidate and the party leadership. It is expected that an official announcement regarding this former minister’s entry into the Congress may be made during the upcoming Tukkuguda public meeting, provided the two sides reach a deal.

The Congress has already given tickets to new entrants including Athram Suguna (Adilabad), Gaddam Vamshi Krishna (Peddapalli), Neelam Madhu (Medak), Sunitha Mahender Reddy (Malkajgiri), Danam Nagender (Secunderabad), G Ranjith Reddy (Chevella) and Kadiyam Kavya (Warangal).

Making sure