GHMC worker collapses while performing election duty, succumbs in hospital

HYDERABAD: A GHMC employee collapsed and died while performing election duties on Tuesday. Pendyala Kishan, working as a contract outsourcing entomology worker in Urban Malaria Scheme in Kachiguda–Golnaka, collapsed while performing election duties at the GHMC head office. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

While performing the duty, he suddenly fell down and started receiving seizures (fits). The bystanders did not bother to call 108 or take him to the GHMC dispensary located in the GHMC head office. The trade union leaders who came to know about the incident rushed him to a nearby hospital.

The labour unions criticised the civic body saying that the workers’ lives have been put at risk due to the rigorous election duties that they are supposed to perform.

AITUC State Deputy General Secretary M Narasimha demanded that the authorities take appropriate measures to protect the contract workers of GHMC, give a job to one of the family members of the deceased and pay compensation of `20 lakh to the family.