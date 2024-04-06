Congress hopes Tukkuguda meeting paves path to another poll success

HYDERABAD: Top leaders of the Congress, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, will attend ‘Jana Jatara’ public meeting at Tukkuguda on Saturday where the Telangana version of the party’s poll manifesto for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls will be released.

Although the Congress released its election manifesto in Delhi on Friday, the party will announce more Telangana-specific promises during Saturday’s public meeting.

In the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress had chosen Tukkuguda as its venue to hold a massive public rally — Vijayabheri — where Sonia Gandhi released five guarantees for Telangana. The party went on to register a thumping victory and formed government for the first time after formation of Telangana state.

The grand old party, following the sentiment, chose the same venue to release its national manifesto adding a few more points.

According to sources, the Congress is likely to include promises like establishing a Supreme Court bench and Niti Aayog regional office in Hyderabad, an industrial corridor, dry ports, premier educational institutes, Union government-run schools and to revive ITIR project. All these form part of AP bifurcation promises. The party is also likely to promise rapid railways connecting Hyderabad and Vijayawada and national status to Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara.

Speaking to the media on Friday, TPCC Manifesto Committee chairman and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said that Rahul Gandhi will announce the list of promises specific to Telangana. He appealed to the people to turn out in large numbers to make the public meeting a grand success.