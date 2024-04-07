Bandi blames Congress, BRS for hardships to farmers

KARIMNAGAR: Terming the Congress and BRS “cheat parties”, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that it is due to their attitude that farmers in the state were suffering.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the BJP national general secretary said that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao was, once again, trying to benefit in the elections by provoking the Telangana sentiment.

“Why has KCR not spoken on the death of 11,000 farmers during 10 years of the BRS government,” asked Sanjay. He alleged that crops in 30 lakh acres were damaged during BRS’ tenure and wondered why the former chief minister didn’t help the farmers then.

Claiming that the Congress government was enacting a drama in the phone-tapping case, Sanjay questioned why the administration was yet to take any action against anyone involved from KCR’s family. He added that his phone was also tapped.

Additionally, the BJP leader urged that an inquiry be held to probe the alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Sanjay also demanded that the cases of gangster Nayeem be reopened to see the extent of his land encroachment operations and the amount of land he grabbed.

‘There is no oppostion alliance’

Alleging that the opposition INDIA bloc was in tatters, Sanjay hit out at the parties reported to be part of the alliance. “Why is the Congress releasing its manifesto by terming it ‘Paanch Nyay’,” the BJP leader asked, adding that the grand old party should announce its prime ministerial candidate.

Claiming that the “hand” of Congress was not the helping one, the MP said that it was “Bhasmasura Hastam” and was concerned about cheating people. He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India climbed to the fifth spot in the size of the economy and anticipated that the country would reach the third rank in the next three years.