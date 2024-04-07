Congress files plaint against KCR for using ‘vulgar’ words

HYDERABAD: TPCC senior vice president G Niranjan on Saturday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against former chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao allegedly for using “vulgar, derogatory, and objectionable” words against Congress leaders. He said that using such language amounts to “violation of the model code of conduct (MCC)”.

“KCR is very much frustrated with the present state of his party and the arrest of his daughter in the Delhi liquor scam. He intends to provoke and instigate the people with baseless allegations against the Congress and its leaders. The language used by KCR is highly objectionable and the ECI is requested to take action against him and to put restrictions on him not to use such language in future,” Niranjan said.

Further, he also enclosed a speech copy of the former chief minister’s press conference held at Sircilla.