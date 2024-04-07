Justice League

Writ on no-confidence motion notices by RDOs dismissed

A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, upheld the orders of a single judge in a writ appeal filed by Dammagouni Ravinder Goud, Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president of Jinnaram mandal in Sangareddy district.

The writ appeal stemmed from a decision by the single judge on March 12, wherein a batch of writ petitions questioning the notices of no-confidence motion received by individuals holding the posts of presidents/vice-presidents of MPPs of their respective mandals were dismissed.

During the proceedings, counsel for the petitioner contended that the notices issued by the Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) under Form-V Notices, as per Section 263 of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, were not issued by the prescribed authority. Counsel argued that the authority to issue such notices did not lie with the RDOs.

However, the Government Pleader (GP) opposed these arguments, asserting that RDOs, sub-collectors and assistant collectors are of the same category, and any of these offices can issue no-confidence motion notices based on complaints submitted by respective local body members such as MPTC/ward members. After considering the arguments from both sides, the division bench dismissed the writ appeal and upheld the single judge’s orders.