Justice League

Writ on no-confidence motion notices by RDOs dismissed
A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, upheld the orders of a single judge in a writ appeal filed by Dammagouni Ravinder Goud, Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president of Jinnaram mandal in Sangareddy district.
The writ appeal stemmed from a decision by the single judge on March 12, wherein a batch of writ petitions questioning the notices of no-confidence motion received by individuals holding the posts of presidents/vice-presidents of MPPs of their respective mandals were dismissed.
During the proceedings, counsel for the petitioner contended that the notices issued by the Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) under Form-V Notices, as per Section 263 of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, were not issued by the prescribed authority. Counsel argued that the authority to issue such notices did not lie with the RDOs.
However, the Government Pleader (GP) opposed these arguments, asserting that RDOs, sub-collectors and assistant collectors are of the same category, and any of these offices can issue no-confidence motion notices based on complaints submitted by respective local body members such as MPTC/ward members. After considering the arguments from both sides, the division bench dismissed the writ appeal and upheld the single judge’s orders.
HC upholds lower court order in will dispute
The Telangana High Court on Saturday upheld the decision of a lower court in declaring that the report of handwriting experts does not override the oral evidence adduced by the attesting witnesses, in considering as evidence and to ascertain the veracity of such evidence, while dealing with conflict over will deed.
Justice P Sam Koshy was dealing with a civil revision petition filed by one Goondla Jyothi challenging the orders of a city civil court in not considering the report of handwriting experts as proof to decide the conflict on the validity of the will deed. She sought relief under Section 45 of the Indian Evidence Act seeking an expert opinion on the veracity of the signatures of defence witnesses of the will.
While passing the order, the judge said the need for an expert opinion for a signature would be primarily required in the event of witnesses also not being alive. Further, he said that the handwriting expert’s opinion also cannot be given more weightage than the deposition of the attesting witnesses who are alive and who are willing to depose.
Justice Koshy waives waiting period for divorce
Waiving off the waiting period required for divorce, Justice P Sam Koshy of Telangana High Court has allowed a couple, together for only two months, to file for divorce under Section 13-B of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, considering the 40-year-old woman’s desire to remarry at the earliest to avoid potential biological complications associated with pregnancies at her age.
“The primary reason that necessitated the divorce is the couple’s incapacity to continue their marital relationship, which has been severely affected by health problems... Both parties are unequivocally in agreement about their decision to divorce, and there seems to be no possibility of reconciliation,” the court noted.