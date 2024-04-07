KCR brings back ‘TG fighter’ image to resurrect BRS

KCR, who wanted to have the party acquire a pan-India appeal, changed its name to BRS. Later, using the new identity of the party, he tried to make forays into Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. After the change of the name, the party lost its Telangana flavour. The people of Telangana, who had an emotional connect with the party when it was “TRS”, did not appear to have taken kindly to the change in its name.

The first proof came when the party lost the Assembly election in November 2023 and ever since the pink party has been lying low. KCR is making an all-out effort to flog it back to life. As part of it, he is contemplating reverting the party’s name to TRS.

BRS cadres believe that if the party’s name is changed back to TRS, it would find traction with the people and it could revisit the halcyon days when it was in power.

The former chief minister is also understood to have decided to rekindle the spirit of Telangana movement to get the people on his side as he did in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly polls.

Visiting farmers at their fields is said to be one such measure to make the ryots relive the misery of the pre-2014 days and how happy their life remained after he took over as the chief minister. He also wanted to draw a parallel between the situation now and when he was the chief minister and how quickly the state has descended into chaos after the change of guard in the state.

KCR now appears like a reincarnation of the Telangana movement leader which he was before 2014, fighting for the rightful share of the state in water, funds and jobs. The three slogans bonded him with the people who were then clamouring for development and the youth looking anxiously for jobs.