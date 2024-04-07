KCR brings back ‘TG fighter’ image to resurrect BRS

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is apparently very keen on infusing new vigour into the party with his farmer outreach programmes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
After the debilitating defeat in the Assembly elections last year, KCR wants to send out a message that the party may be down but it is not out. He wants to demonstrate that the pink party has latent strength to spring back to life and face the Lok Sabha polls with confidence, sources said.
The BRS supremo took up two farmer outreach programmes, one in Jangaon, Suryapet and Nalgonda districts and the other in Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla districts on Friday. KCR has been using these programmes as platforms for exposing the alleged failures of the government apart from blaming the ruling Congress for the plight of the farmers whose crops have been withering due to drought. He is also putting the Congress on the mat for the alleged erratic and poor quality of power supply to the farm sector, which he says, is causing the motors to burn out. As the issues he has taken up are sensitive and relatable to farmers, he is able to connect with them and share their grief in this hour of their trials and tribulations.
Another important proposal before KCR is changing the name of the party back to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) from BRS. The party was named TRS when it was founded in 2001 and the name continued till 2022.
KCR, who wanted to have the party acquire a pan-India appeal, changed its name to BRS. Later, using the new identity of the party, he tried to make forays into Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. After the change of the name, the party lost its Telangana flavour. The people of Telangana, who had an emotional connect with the party when it was “TRS”, did not appear to have taken kindly to the change in its name.
The first proof came when the party lost the Assembly election in November 2023 and ever since the pink party has been lying low. KCR is making an all-out effort to flog it back to life. As part of it, he is contemplating reverting the party’s name to TRS.
BRS cadres believe that if the party’s name is changed back to TRS, it would find traction with the people and it could revisit the halcyon days when it was in power.
The former chief minister is also understood to have decided to rekindle the spirit of Telangana movement to get the people on his side as he did in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly polls.
Visiting farmers at their fields is said to be one such measure to make the ryots relive the misery of the pre-2014 days and how happy their life remained after he took over as the chief minister. He also wanted to draw a parallel between the situation now and when he was the chief minister and how quickly the state has descended into chaos after the change of guard in the state.
KCR now appears like a reincarnation of the Telangana movement leader which he was before 2014, fighting for the rightful share of the state in water, funds and jobs. The three slogans bonded him with the people who were then clamouring for development and the youth looking anxiously for jobs.
In his recent visits to districts, KCR tried to take the farmers down memory lane of how water was a problem prior to the formation of Telangana state in Hyderabad and in the nine undivided districts then. He used to say then that Telangana was drying up though there were two rivers washing its shores — Godavari and Krishna. The idea seems to be galvanising the people that unless KCR is back in the saddle, their water problems would not be resolved and they might even deteriorate further.
In his tours, he explained how the Congress has failed in managing the water that is available in the reservoirs in the state. He called the prevailing drought-like conditions a Congress-made calamity and blaming the natural elements was an attempt by the ruling party to absolve itself of its inefficiency.
According to BRS sources, KCR is going to raise his voice on farmers’ problems and focus on the alleged ineptitude of the state government in addressing them, to turn the tide of the public opinion in favour of the BRS ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.