Modi, Revanth failed people of Telangana: KTR

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday launched a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing them of failing the people of the country and the state respectively.

Participating in a Rythu Deeksha at Telangana Bhavan in Sircilla, Rama Rao said that while Modi was a “tapi mestri” (head mason) and the chief minister is a gumpu mestri (mason) and both were conspiring to stifle the voice of the people of Telangana. “Only the BRS is fighting on behalf of the Telangana people. The only way to thwart the conspiracies being hatched by Modi and Revanth is to stage protests,” he said.

Rama Rao demanded Rs 25,000 per acre as compensation for the crop damaged due to lack of irrigation water and the Rs 500 per quintal bonus on paddy as promised by the Congress. “When in power, the BRS disbursed Rs 7,500 crore as Rythu Bandhu, but after the Congress came to power, it stopped the scheme and gave the money to contractors,” the BRS working president said.

Alleging that the agriculture sector in Telangana was facing an unprecedented crisis, he said that if the Congress government was sincere about farmers, it should write a letter to Election Commission of India seeking permission to implement its pre-election promises. Rama Rao also demanded the chief minister clarify about his promise of Rs 500 bonus for paddy.

He alleged that IT Minister D Sridhar Babu was lying that there were no rains last year, as the weather department reported above normal rainfall. “Irrigation water was stopped to fields for political gains,” Rama Rao alleged. He said that the BJP government at the Centre waived loans worth lakhs of crores of Ambani and Adani but did not bother helping farmers.