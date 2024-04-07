Seizures surpass 2019 elections total

HYDERABAD: In the three weeks since the election code came into force, the Telangana police have seized material worth over Rs 49.04 crore, including cash, liquor, narcotic drugs and precious metals.

In comparison, the police had seized material worth Rs 46.40 crore during the entire period of the MCC being in force in the 2019 General Elections.

The MCC was in place for only 33 days in the state in 2019, it will be in effect for 58 days during this election.

Since it came into force, the Telangana police formed 466 flying squads and set up 85 check posts within the state’s border. Apart from this, the police have formed mobile parties to curb illegal transportation of money, liquor and drugs.

The police on Saturday announced that from March 16 to April 6, seizures worth Rs 7.96 crore were made with the help of the flying squads and teams manning check posts. The local police alone have seized illegal material worth over Rs 41 crore.

Accordingly, the state police seized 37,550 litres of liquor worth Rs 1.25 crore during the entirety of the 2019 election period. In contrast, the first three weeks of the 2024 election period have led to seizures of 57,230 litres of liquor, 5,783 kg of black jaggery, 664 kg of alum and 4,930 litres of jaggery wash worth Rs 3.21 crore.

Freebies in the form of PDS rice, vehicles and home appliances were also seized. Apart from this, 1,718 kg of ganja, 77 kg of MDMA, 6.57 kg of alprazolam, 1,880 litres of hash oil and other drugs were also seized.