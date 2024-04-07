Telangana: Aim for 100% success rate, Kishan tells BJP activists

HYDERABAD: BJP state chief G Kishan Reddy on Saturday urged party activists to work hard to help the saffron party sweep the elections by winning all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

He was addressing a “Tiffin Baithak” programme organised in Secunderabad as part of the BJP’s foundation day celebrations.

Kishan said that there was a favourable environment for BJP in Telangana as well as in the country. “With determination to realise the “Phir Ek Bar, Modi Sarkar” slogan, each and every activist should work like a soldier,” he said.

“In order to win more than 370 seats across the country, try to get 370 more votes in each polling booth,” Kishan told party activists.

He said that the people of Telangana were positively inclined towards the BJP and citizens were impressed by the schemes launched by the Modi government. Kishan said that in many states, the BJP is getting “100% support” and more states are joining that list. “Telangana should also join the list of 100% seats for Modi”, Kishan said.

Claiming that the BRS has become redundant in Telangana and is a sinking ship, Kishan alleged that the Congress failed to implement its six guarantees that it made in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections.