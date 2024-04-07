Telangana: Another leader parachutes in, picks Congress Cantonment bypoll ticket

HYDERABAD: The Congress has finally picked a leader for the Cantonment bypoll, opting to field Narayana Sri Ganesh who recently joined the party from the BJP.

Sri Ganesh had contested for the Cantonment seat on the BJP symbol in the 2023 Assembly elections and came second behind the late Lasya Nanditha of the BRS, who passed away in a car accident later. GV Vennela, the daughter of legendary balladeer Gaddar, came third contesting on the Congress ticket.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge announced Sri Ganesh as the Congress candidate on Saturday, sparking a heated discussion in the party as veteran leaders are very upset that newcomers have been getting tickets while dedicated workers are being sidelined.

It may be mentioned here that six leaders who joined the Congress in recent days — G Ranjith Reddy, Danam Nagender, Patnam Sunita Mahender Reddy, Kadiyam Kavya, Atram Suguna and Neelam Madhu Mudiraj — have been given tickets for the Chevella, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Warangal, Adilabad and Medak Lok Sabha constituencies respectively, instead of the old guard who sacrificed their years of life and time for the party.

Additionally, leaders from the Madiga community are upset at the party leadership accusing it of “encouraging only Mala community leaders” by giving tickets exclusively to them. The candidates for Nagarkurnool, Peddapalli and now Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly seat hail from the Mala community.

Meanwhile, the BRS lost no time in accusing the Congress of adopting a “use and throw” policy. “They tried to use the goodwill of Gaddar by giving his daughter the ticket in 2023, but after coming to power, they have disregarded her,” a BRS leader said.