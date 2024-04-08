BRS candidates fear defections may hit their poll prospects

HYDERABAD: Defection of BRS MLAs to the Congress and other political developments are causing concern among the pink party candidates, especially in the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Secunderabad and Malkajgiri.
The pink party has never tasted success in these two key segments but it is chalking out strategies to secure these seats this time.
However, its candidates — Ragidi Laxma Reddy in Malkajgiri and T Padma Rao Goud in Secunderabad, despite campaigning aggressively are worried over the defection of the BRS leaders. They fear that if more MLAs, as being speculated, shift their loyalties to the Congress, it may adversely impact their electoral prospects.
In the recent Assembly elections, the BRS swept all the segments that fall under these two Lok Sabha segments with a high vote share.
However, the party received a massive setback in Secunderabad as Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, who recently shifted his loyalty to the Congress, will be contesting from this segment. A six-time MLA who served as a minister twice, Nagender enjoys a good following in the constituency.
In Malkajgiri, the BRS faces a big challenge. In the 2019 elections, its candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy was defeated by present Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Rajasekhar Reddy, who currently represents Malkajgiri in the state Assembly, is the nephew of former minister Ch Malla Reddy.
Now, the question that is being asked by the BRS cadre is when the party can secure a good vote share, especially in the Assembly elections, why is it unable to secure the LS seat. For the record, the Congress received 38.63 per cent votes, the BRS and BJP polled 37.93 per cent and 19.47 per cent votes respectively in the last elections.
In the last few years, Secunderabad has become a BJP bastion as the saffron party secured the seat five times. The Congress had won the seat in nine out of 18 elections.
In the last elections, BRS candidate Talsani Sai Kiran Yadav got 35.26 per cent votes and BJP’s G Kishan Reddy polled 42.05 per cent and the Congress’ Anjan Kumar Yadav just over 18 per cent.
Though BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and leaders like KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao have initiated damage control measures, it remains to be seen how the party overcomes this issue of defections and how its candidates perform in the elections.