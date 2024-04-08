BRS candidates fear defections may hit their poll prospects

HYDERABAD: Defection of BRS MLAs to the Congress and other political developments are causing concern among the pink party candidates, especially in the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Secunderabad and Malkajgiri.

The pink party has never tasted success in these two key segments but it is chalking out strategies to secure these seats this time.

However, its candidates — Ragidi Laxma Reddy in Malkajgiri and T Padma Rao Goud in Secunderabad, despite campaigning aggressively are worried over the defection of the BRS leaders. They fear that if more MLAs, as being speculated, shift their loyalties to the Congress, it may adversely impact their electoral prospects.

In the recent Assembly elections, the BRS swept all the segments that fall under these two Lok Sabha segments with a high vote share.

However, the party received a massive setback in Secunderabad as Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, who recently shifted his loyalty to the Congress, will be contesting from this segment. A six-time MLA who served as a minister twice, Nagender enjoys a good following in the constituency.

In Malkajgiri, the BRS faces a big challenge. In the 2019 elections, its candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy was defeated by present Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Rajasekhar Reddy, who currently represents Malkajgiri in the state Assembly, is the nephew of former minister Ch Malla Reddy.