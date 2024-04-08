BRS regime forced people to live in insecurity: Seethakka

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya said that the previous BRS regime had intimidated people by intruding into their privacy through phone tapping, involvement in paper leakage scams, liquor scams, among other things, thus forcing the people to live in insecurity. She made these remarks while addressing the Peddapalli segment preparatory meeting on Sunday. IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and MLA Gaddam Vivek attended the meeting.

During her speech, Seethakka highlighted that Sonia Gandhi had implemented numerous populist schemes such as the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the Right to Information Act, along with the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, for the betterment of people’s lives. She mentioned that these schemes provided employment opportunities to people during the economic slowdown induced by Covid-19 and ensured access to food supplies through NFSA.

She said that the Peddapalli Congress contestant Gaddam Vamshi should be elected to make Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister to get more populist schemes.