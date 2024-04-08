Congress enemy of BCs, can’t tolerate man who sold tea becoming PM: Laxman

HYDERABAD: BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman alleged that the Congress is the enemy of the backward classes. Speaking after launching the diary of the Telangana unit of the Morcha on Sunday, he said that the Narendra Modi-led government gave great importance to the SC, ST and BC communities and increased their self-respect.

Asserting that there is no social justice in the Congress, the OBC Morcha national president said that the grand old party, which conspired to defeat BR Ambedkar, is now using Ambedkar’s name.

Dr Laxman highlighted that former Prime Minister Charan Singh was honoured with the Bharat Ratna by the Modi government. While the Congress insulted PV Narasimha Rao, the BJP recognised him by bestowing the Bharat Ratna, he added.

He alleged that the Congress cannot tolerate if a person from the BC community who used to sell tea becomes the Prime Minister. “If Modi comes forward to make a tribal woman the President, the Congress looks to defeat them,” he added.

Dr Laxman said that the Modi-led government has helped caste-based workers through the Vishwakarma scheme. The BJP MP accused the Congress government of cheating the people of Telangana by not fulfilling their promises. Referring to the Jana Jatara public rally on Saturday, he said, “Six guarantees have no direction but once again they are trying to mislead people in the name of guarantees.”