Defeat ‘predatory’ Congress in LS elections: Praveen

KARIMNAGAR: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of running a “vindictive regime” in the name of good governance, BRS Nagarkurnool candidate RS Praveen Kumar on Sunday said that the pink party cadre and leaders should defeat the “predatory” Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at the BRS poll preparatory meeting in Karimnagar, he asked his party colleagues to bravely face the illegal cases being filed against them by the Congress and to defeat its “predatory” candidates.

“In Karimnagar, on the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, police are filing illegal cases against the BRS leaders and terrorising them. The Congress government is even trying to solve the problems being faced by the people,” he said.

“All this government interested in doing is to come out with conspiracies to defame the previous regime,” he added.

Alleging that the Congress had cheated the people of Telangana by making false promises in the name of six guarantees in the Assembly elections, he said that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be a battle between 100 days of lies of the Congress and the party that provided “real rule” for 10 years.

Targeting the BJP, he said: “If the BJP comes to power for the third time, it will abolish the Constitution. It will bring in a Hindutva Constitution written by some Hindutva leader based on Manusmriti.”