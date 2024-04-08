KCR appearing in public to divert attention: R&B min

SURYAPET: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the investigation into cases related to Nayeemuddin will continue.

On Sunday, he participated in the consecration of Goddess Mutyalamma’s idol at Adavemula village of Arvapally mandal. Later, during a press conference, he expressed confidence that Congress would secure more than 14 seats in Telangana.

He dismissed the likelihood of BRS winning any seats, citing the alleged failures during the ten years of BRS rule, such as the absence of construction of houses for the poor, denial of ration cards, and the closure of over 6,000 schools. He mentioned that Group 1 exams have been announced along with the notification of 30,000 DSC positions within three months of the Congress coming to power.

Regarding recent events involving BRS MLC K Kavitha and the phone tapping case, Venkat Reddy claimed that pink party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao fears his entire family might face legal consequences and thus, has resorted to public appearances under the guise of Polam Bata (to examine withered crops) to divert attention.

He asserted that farmers affected by crop losses would be compensated by the Congress government, attributing famine in the state to the BRS chief’s alleged mistakes.