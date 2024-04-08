Vote for development, vote for BJP: Kishan

HYDERABAD: State BJP chief and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday urged voters to think about all-round development that the country has witnessed after Narendra Modi became the prime minister before casting their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

During an interaction with the people in different parts of the Secunderabad LS segment, Kishan said: “Think about the national highways, railways, industries and airports. Consider how they were before Modi became the PM and how they have been developed after he assumed office before casting your votes in the Lok Sabha elections.”

Emphasising the importance of utilising the voting right, the Union minister appealed to the people to elect an individual who will develop the country as its prime minister.

Kishan, who is seeking re-election from Secunderabad, urged the voters to recognise the work he has done as an MP again and send him again to New Delhi.

The BJP state chief claimed that irregularities have occurred in polling booths where the AIMIM has a stronghold. As a result, the voting percentage crosses 80 per cent in these areas, he alleged.

Listing out the Central government’s contributions to women, Kishan said that while the Congress blocked the Women’s Reservation Bill, Modi bravely took it up and legislation was enacted to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

Modi also gave priority to women in the Armed forces. Free gas connections were provided under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and 13 crore toilets were constructed for their benefit, he added.

“Modi abolished triple talaq, which was not prevalent even in Muslim-majority countries, with courage, “ he said.